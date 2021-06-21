UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Support Rising In Japan For Tokyo Olympics This Summer: Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Support rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this summer: poll

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic.

The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just over a month before the July 23 opening ceremony.

Support for holding the virus-postponed Games rose to 34 percent, according to the poll by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper published on Monday.

However, 32 percent still want the Games to be cancelled altogether and 30 percent want the games to be delayed again, down from 43 percent and 40 percent in last month's survey, respectively.

Organisers have ruled out postponing the Games again, and the first Olympic athletes have already arrived in Japan.

The Asahi survey was conducted on June 19 and 20, with 1,469 responses from people contacted on home and mobile phones.

It comes after several recent surveys that offered respondents the choice between cancelling the Games or holding it -- with no postponement option -- found that more back holding the event than scrapping it.

The shift in sentiment will be welcome news for organisers, who are expected to announce later Monday how many local fans, if any, will be in the stands for the Games.

After a coronavirus state of emergency ended in Tokyo on Sunday, new restrictions limit audiences at large events to 5,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is smallest.

That rule is scheduled to be in place until July 11, after which the cap will expand to 10,000 people or 50 percent capacity.

Local media reports suggest Olympic organisers will set a 10,000 spectator cap, but that the audience for the opening ceremony could swell to 20,000 including dignitaries and sponsors.

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 14,500 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.

But its vaccine rollout started slowly, only picking up pace in recent weeks. Around 6.5 percent of the population is currently fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Mobile Tokyo Japan June July Sunday 2020 Olympics Media Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

8 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

10 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.