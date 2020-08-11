Supporters demand jailed Algerian journalist be freed

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Supporters of jailed Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni on Tuesday demanded his release in an online petition calling his three-year jail term "the heaviest" handed down to a reporter since independence.

The case is seen as a test of press freedom in the North African nation.

Over 1,000 people had signed the petition, including lawyers, academics and fellow journalists, as well as figures such as Louisette Ighilahriz, a liberation fighter of Algeria's war of independence.

"Khaled Drareni's place is not in prison," the petition read. "We, the signatories of this petition, demand his immediate release.

" Drareni, 40, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and correspondent for French-language channel TV5 Monde, was sentenced on Monday, charged with "inciting an unarmed gathering" and "endangering national unity" after covering demonstrations by the "Hirak" protest movement.

Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), for which Drareni also works, condemned the sentence as "arbitrary, absurd and violent".

Kamel Amarni, who heads the national union of journalists, called the sentence a "nightmare".

He said it set "a serious precedent... which does not bode well as to the real intentions of the government with regard to freedom of expression".