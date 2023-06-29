Surge in heatstroke cases of pilgrims, reach 1098

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Ministry of Health on Thursday announced surge in number of cases of pilgrims suffering from effects of extreme heat since start of Hajj and has now reached 1098 mark.

The Ministry, in a statement issued here, warned pilgrims that they needed to take extra care by following instructions issued.

This year Hajj season is taking place in summer months which is witnessing a significant rise in temperatures as on Thursday the temperature reached 44 C.

The ministry advised people to use umbrellas, drink plenty of fluids, avoid physical exertion, and follow health guidelines to avoid heatstroke.

It went on to add that its hospitals in Makkah were ready to provide all kinds of medical care to pilgrims.