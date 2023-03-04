UrduPoint.com

Surging Student Loan Debt Widening U.S. Racial Wealth Gap: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Washington,March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Skyrocketing student debt is crushing the American Dream and driving the racial wealth gap in the United States, a U.S. civil rights organization reported Thursday.

Homeownership is the Primary driver of household wealth in the United States and a key component of the American Dream, but the growing student loan debt is widening racial wealth gap and will in turn stall economic growth, said National Urban League in a report on its website.

Graduates in debt often settle for lower-paying, lower-skill jobs to start paying their loans right away, and this is even truer for borrowers of color, said the report.

