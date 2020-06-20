UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suriname Elections Body Confirms Bouterse Defeat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Suriname elections body confirms Bouterse defeat

Paramaribo, Suriname, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Suriname's President Desi Bouterse lost last month's general election after a decade in power, the South American country's Independent Electoral Bureau confirmed Friday after weeks of controversy delayed final results.

Former police commissioner and justice minister Chan Santokhi, leader of the main opposition Progressive Reform Party (VHP), is set to become the new president of the oil-and-gold exporting country at the head of a four-party coalition.

"The voters expressed their opinion on 25 May 2020 and therefore the Independent Electoral Bureau should respect the consequences of democracy," the bureau's chairwoman Jennifer van Dijk-Silos told a press conference.

The final result had been held up for weeks after both government and opposition cited irregularities, triggering recounts of votes in some districts.

VHP won 20 seats in the 51-member parliament and is expected to have the support of three other parties, giving it a combined 33 seats in the National Assembly, which elects the president.

Among its coalition partners is the General Liberation and Development Party (ABOP), led by Ronnie Brunswijk, a former rebel leader who fought a civil war against former military strongman Bouterse in the late 1980s.

The official result marks the end of the Bouterse's long-time rule, after his National Democratic Party won only 16 seats.

Santokhi and Brunswijk met Bouterse this week to discuss a peaceful transfer of power.

Earlier Bouterse stated that he would only publicly congratulate the winner if the election authority confirmed the result.

Bouterse ruled as a dictator from 1980-87 and seized power briefly a second time in a bloodless coup in 1990. Bouterse was first elected president in 2010.

In November, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a military court for ordering the execution of political opponents during his first period in power, in 1982.

Bouterse appealed his conviction and the case was postponed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new president should be sworn in before August 13.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Police Parliament Democracy Van May June August November 2020 Dictator From Government Court Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

8 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

9 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

9 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.