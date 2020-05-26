Suriname votes in poll crucial for convicted president

Paramaribo, Suriname, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :People in Suriname went to the polls on Monday with strongman President Desi Bouterse seeking a third term, battling to hold onto power months after being convicted of the murder of political opponents.

The former military dictator turned politician has dominated his tiny South American country for four decades but polls suggested his National Democratic Party (NDP) was likely to lose its majority in the 51-member parliament which elects the president.

Voting was extended by two hours beyond the 7:00 pm (2200 GMT) closing, with many voters still lining up to cast their ballots.

At some polling stations, voters had stood in line for up to three hours. First results were not expected until Tuesday.

Local election observer groups reported irregularities at several polling stations, including the Names of deceased people on the voter rolls.

"It is chaos. With every election you have spots, but these are like a big pool of oil that spreads in the sea," said Jennifer Van Dijk-Silos, chairwoman of the Independent Electoral Bureau, confirming the extension.

Earlier, the 74-year-old Bouterse and his wife Ingrid Waaldring were among the first people to vote at a school in the capital Paramaribo, surrounded by supporters and media.

Authorities lifted a partial coronavirus lockdown for the day and voters lined up at 1.5-meter (five-foot) intervals before the polls opened.

However, a ban on public transportation remained in place, meaning people in rural areas had difficulties getting to vote, relying on political parties to help them.

"Just a few more hours then we have liberated Suriname," said Bouterse's main rival Chandrikapersad Santokhi as he walked from his house to vote.

An IDOS survey predicted the NDP's overall share will fall from 26 seats to between 14 and 17, with opposition parties claiming 12 of the 17 seats in the capital.