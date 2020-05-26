UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suriname Votes In Poll Crucial For Convicted President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Suriname votes in poll crucial for convicted president

Paramaribo, Suriname, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :People in Suriname went to the polls on Monday with strongman President Desi Bouterse seeking a third term, battling to hold onto power months after being convicted of the murder of political opponents.

The former military dictator turned politician has dominated his tiny South American country for four decades but polls suggested his National Democratic Party (NDP) was likely to lose its majority in the 51-member parliament which elects the president.

Voting was extended by two hours beyond the 7:00 pm (2200 GMT) closing, with many voters still lining up to cast their ballots.

At some polling stations, voters had stood in line for up to three hours. First results were not expected until Tuesday.

Local election observer groups reported irregularities at several polling stations, including the Names of deceased people on the voter rolls.

"It is chaos. With every election you have spots, but these are like a big pool of oil that spreads in the sea," said Jennifer Van Dijk-Silos, chairwoman of the Independent Electoral Bureau, confirming the extension.

Earlier, the 74-year-old Bouterse and his wife Ingrid Waaldring were among the first people to vote at a school in the capital Paramaribo, surrounded by supporters and media.

Authorities lifted a partial coronavirus lockdown for the day and voters lined up at 1.5-meter (five-foot) intervals before the polls opened.

However, a ban on public transportation remained in place, meaning people in rural areas had difficulties getting to vote, relying on political parties to help them.

"Just a few more hours then we have liberated Suriname," said Bouterse's main rival Chandrikapersad Santokhi as he walked from his house to vote.

An IDOS survey predicted the NDP's overall share will fall from 26 seats to between 14 and 17, with opposition parties claiming 12 of the 17 seats in the capital.

Related Topics

Election Murder Parliament Vote Oil Wife Paramaribo Van Suriname Dictator Media From Share Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

8 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

8 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.