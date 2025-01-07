Open Menu

Surprise Inspection In Qalandarabad Bazaar, Action Taken Against Kebab Sellers On Prohibited Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Surprise inspection in Qalandarabad bazaar, action taken against Kebab sellers on prohibited day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, along with the veterinary team led by Dr Fawad Ali Shah Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection in Qalandarabad Bazaar to enforce regulations on the sale of beef kebabs during the prohibited day.

The inspection led to hefty fines being imposed on violators, while further actions were taken against those selling items at prices higher than the official rate list and failing to comply with health standards. Court notices were issued to those found guilty of breaches.

During the visit, local residents called for the establishment of a slaughterhouse in Qalandarabad to address health and hygiene concerns. Responding positively, Dr Fawad Ali Shah assured residents that steps would be taken to operationalize a slaughterhouse in the area soon. The announcement was welcomed by the public, who praised the authorities for their proactive measures.

