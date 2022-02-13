UrduPoint.com

'Surprised' Slovak Teen Scorer Boosts NHL Draft Stock In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

'Surprised' Slovak teen scorer boosts NHL draft stock in Beijing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :There might be no NHL stars at the Winter Olympics but Slovakia has one in the making in 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky, who has surprised even himself in topping the scoring charts in Beijing.

Considered a top prospect for the NHL's July draft, the big forward -- he's 1.92-metre (6-foot-3) tall -- has sent his stock soaring with his nose for goal.

He has scored four times in three games at the Games, including in Sunday's 5-2 win over Latvia.

Slafkovsky, who plays pro hockey in Finland, is the youngest player to ever represent Slovakia in Olympic hockey and is going up against some veterans twice his age in Beijing.

"If someone would have told me before coming here that I would score one goal I would laugh, but actually it is happening," said Slafkovsky, who came to the competition intending merely to learn.

"I am pretty surprised. I was coming here for some other role and I am just so happy it is working so well.

" Slovakia's coach Craig Ramsey, a Canadian former NHL veteran, is also pleasantly surprised.

"We were just hoping he would get one goal here and instead he is scoring every game," Ramsey said.

"Not only is he big, but he has good feet and a great set of hands." Playing in Group C, the Slovaks lost to group favourites Finland and then to Sweden before notching Sunday's victory.

Slafkovsky will have a chance to add to his tally in the playoff round.

The top four nations in the 12-team event at the end of the preliminary round move directly to the quarterfinals.

Slovakia will be among the remaining eight teams fighting to advance out of Tuesday's qualification play-off.

"He is a great player with a great future and we are excited for him," his teammate Tomas Jurco said.

"His big advantage is he is big and he is strong on the puck. That is something that young guys do not have too often."

Related Topics

Hockey Young Beijing Craig Slovakia Sweden Finland Latvia July Sunday Olympics Event Top Coach

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

23 minutes ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

23 minutes ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

37 minutes ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

37 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>