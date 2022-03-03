Survey of endangered gibbon species launched in southwest China

KUNMING,March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have launched a survey of the population and habitats of the western black crested gibbon, a critically endangered gibbon species, in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The survey is being conducted in the Ailao Mountain Nature Reserve.

The area of the reserve under the administration of Xinping County is home to the largest population of the primates, according to the results of a previous survey.

The new survey is expected to last 40 days in the county. Zoologists from the Kunming Institute of Zoology (KIZ) under the Chinese academy of Sciences are training local rangers to take part in the investigation.

The western black crested gibbon was listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and is under first-class national protection in China.