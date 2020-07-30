UrduPoint.com
Surviving Selfies: Japan's Purikura Photo Booths Cling On

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A pair of Japanese schoolgirls primp their hair before a long mirror, preparing for the perfect shot. But they are not taking a smartphone selfie, they are using a "purikura" photo booth.

Old-style photo booths have staged something of a comeback in parts of the world in recent years, for their nostalgic value in the smartphone era. But the purikura -- an abbreviation of the Japanese pronunciation of "print club" -- offers much more than a simple strip of passport photos.

Nonoka Yamada, 17, has been a purikura fan for almost a decade and told AFP she and friends use them several times a week.

"All the girls in my class take purikura," she said as she prepped for her picture at a department store in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

"The first time I used one I was eight, and the camera lens was too high so I had to stand on my tiptoes," she laughed.

Purikura offer more than a simple smartphone selfie, she added.

