Suspect Charged With Murder Over Shooting Of UK Policeman

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Suspect charged with murder over shooting of UK policeman

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :British police on Tuesday charged a man with murder over the shooting of police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Louis de Zoysa, 23, was charged with his murder, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition, London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday via video link.

The suspect had been stable in hospital but changes to his medical condition and a charging decision by Crown Prosecution Service led to the charges being pressed, police said.

Ratana, who was originally from New Zealand and joined the Met in 1991, was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in September 2020 and later died in hospital.

He was the first police officer shot dead in the line of duty in Britain in eight years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

