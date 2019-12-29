UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Faces Murder Charges After 5 Stabbed At Rabbi's Home In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Suspect faces murder charges after 5 stabbed at rabbi's home in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :One person remained in critical condition Sunday after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed five people during a party to celebrate a Jewish festival in a rabbi's home Saturday night, the latest in a string of assaults apparently targeting Jews in the region.

A suspect was taken into custody in New York City a short time after the attack, which took place in Monsey, about 30 miles north of here, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. Grafton Thomas, 37, the suspected attacker faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. police said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the attack an act of domestic terrorism and directed the State Police hate crimes task force to investigate.

He said the attack was at least the 13th incident of anti-Semitism in the state in the past few weeks.

The attack took place in the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who heads Congregation Netzach Yisroel next door.

Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and three were taken to a medical center in another location. Cuomo, who said he visited with with the rabbi Sunday morning, said Rottenberg's son was among those wounded and that another person was in critical condition with wounds to the head.

ift

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Governor Grafton York New York Sunday Jew

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

2 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

3 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

3 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.