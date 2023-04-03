UrduPoint.com

Suspect Held In Blast That Killed Russian Military Blogger

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Suspect held in blast that killed Russian military blogger

Moscow, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Russian investigators said Monday they have detained a suspect over a bomb blast in a cafe in Russia's second city that killed a top military blogger and supporter of Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

"Darya Trepova has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Telegram, following the attack on Sunday.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported that Trepova was placed under arrest for 10 days for taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration in February last year after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

The interior ministry's website said Trepova is 26 years old, was born in Saint Petersburg and is a Russian national.

Sunday's explosion killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent blogger who supported Russia in its so-called special military operation in Ukraine but had also been critical of the Russian military.

Tatarsky was reportedly killed after receiving a gift statuette rigged with an explosive device. Around two dozen other people were injured in the attack.

