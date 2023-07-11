Suspect in Channel drowning of 27 jailed in France: judiciary source

Paris, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A key suspect in the 2021 drowning deaths of at least 27 people trying to cross the Channel in a dinghy has been charged in France, a judiciary source said on Monday.

He was extradited on Friday by Britain, where he had been arrested, to face trial in France, and charged a day later, the source said.

AFP was unable to reach his lawyer for comment.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, is alleged to be a "significant member of the organised crime group who conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat", the British National Crime Agency (NCA) said earlier.

NCA investigators have been working with the French authorities to track down those responsible for the tragedy.

It was the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the middle East and Asia attempting to reach England from France.

The flimsy vessel sank on November 24, 2021, after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four remain missing.

Among the 27 -- aged seven to 47 -- were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

British police arrested the suspect three days after the disaster and launched extradition proceedings.

Charges in France, where he will face trial, include manslaughter, endangering the lives of others, and facilitating illegal immigration.

The Paris-based national unit against organised crime has been tasked with the investigation.

The UK has seen record numbers of migrants making the perilous cross-Channel journey to reach its shores.

More than 12,700 people have made the crossing this year so far, according to the latest government figures.