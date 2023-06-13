UrduPoint.com

Suspect In France Shooting Of UK Girl Charged With Murder: Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The suspect accused of shooting dead an 11-year-old British girl and gravely wounding her parents has been charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Monday.

The shooting took place in the isolated French hamlet of Plonevez-du-Faou on Saturday.

The suspect, a Dutch man in his seventies, has been detained and also charged with attempted murder, prosecutor Camille Miansoni told a press conference in Brest, northwestern France.

The man and his wife tested "positive for alcohol and cannabis at the time they were taken into custody", Miansoni said.

The prosecutor confirmed there had been a "long-standing neighbourly dispute" between the Dutch couple and their British neighbours, a family with two daughters aged 11 and eight.

