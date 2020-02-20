UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In German Shooting Found Dead At Home: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Suspect in German shooting found dead at home: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least eight people was found dead at home, police said on Thursday.

"The likely perpetrator was found dead at his home in Hanau. The police special intervention forces have also discovered another body there. The investigation is ongoing. Currently there is no indication there are other perpetrators," police in the central state of Hesse said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Dead Police Twitter Germany

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

9 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

10 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

10 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

10 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.