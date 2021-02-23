Suspect in Malta journalist murder pleads guilty

(@FahadShabbir)

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :One of three men accused of carrying out the 2017 assassination of Maltese anti-corruption journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Vincent Muscat was arrested in December 2017 with two others and charged with procuring, planting and detonating the car bomb that killed the journalist two months earlier.