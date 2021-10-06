UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Sweden Apartment Blast In Apparent Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Suspect in Sweden apartment blast in apparent suicide

Stockholm, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A 55-year-old suspect in an explosion last week in Sweden's second city Gothenburg was found dead on Wednesday after an apparent suicide, prosecutors said.

Named as Mark Lorentzon by Swedish media, the man was suspected of being behind the pre-dawn blast last Tuesday that injured 16 people at the building where he lived.

City workers plucked a body out of a central Gothenburg waterway early Wednesday that "was identified as that of the man sought by police and prosecutors.

.. after the explosion in a building," prosecutors said in a statement.

They added suicide was the most plausible cause of death.

The man was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued earlier this week.

The suspect, who had been due to be evicted from the building on the day of the explosion, had vanished without a trace.

The blast, which sparked a major fire, landed 16 people in hospital including four with serious injuries, and 140 people were evacuated.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Suicide Man Sweden Media From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

37 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

37 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

37 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign Mo ..

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for career ..

1 hour ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.