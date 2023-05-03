Suspect in Texas neighbor slayings arrested

Washington, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A man accused of massacring five neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard was captured Tuesday after a days-long manhunt, Texas law enforcement said.

Francisco Oropesa had eluded authorities since the shooting Friday in the small town of Cleveland in southeastern Texas.

"We now have this man in custody," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters at a press conference Tuesday night.

"He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry." The 38-year-old Mexican national is accused of attacking his neighbors after they allegedly asked him to stop shooting his semi-automatic AR-15 rifle because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

The victims were between the ages of nine and 31, with several other residents in critical condition after multiple gunshot wounds.

Capers said the surviving family members could "rest easy" now that Oropesa was behind bars.

Authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement officers to look for the suspect and offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

FBI special agent Jimmy Paul told reporters Tuesday night that a call to the bureau's tip line ultimately led law enforcement to Oropesa, who was arrested north of Houston at around 6:45 pm local time (2345 GMT).

"I just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect's location," he said.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller also thanked law enforcement officials for apprehending "the suspect of Friday's brutal murders in Texas ... without incident".

"Tonight's actions clearly demonstrate that our agents and officers bring incredible capabilities to bear every day as they work to keep our communities safe," he said in a statement Tuesday night.