Suspected ADF militia kill 23 in eastern DR Congo: official

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Suspected ADF militia fighters have killed 23 people in a new massacre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local government official said on Wednesday.

Fighters attacked Beu Manyama-Moliso village in restive Beni region late on Tuesday night, North Kivu provincial governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita told AFP, adding that the army later killed two assailants.