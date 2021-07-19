UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Arsonists Attack French Vaccine Centre

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Suspected arsonists attack French vaccine centre

Bordeaux, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Suspected arsonists set fire to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in southwest France over the weekend, prosecutors said, as the government prepared to unveil a draft law on Monday aimed at pressuring citizens into getting jabbed.

The fire early Sunday morning at the temporary vaccination centre in Urrugne in the southwestern Basque region is being treated as arson, prosecutor Jerome Bourrier in the local town of Bayonne wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The mayor of the town, Philippe Aramendi, said there was "no doubt" about the intentional nature of the blaze, saying an inflammable liquid had been poured around the outside of the tent housing the centre.

"Fortunately the fire brigade was able to quickly put out the flames and the tent has only been partially destroyed," he said.

On Friday night, a vaccination centre in Lans-en-Vercors, southeast France, was vandalised and tagged with anti-vaccination graffiti.

Around 114,000 people protested across France on Saturday against stricter vaccination rules which are set to come into force under new legislation that will be adopted at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The draft law will then be put to a vote later this week in parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron holds a comfortable working majority.

Under measures announced by Macron last week, people will need to show either proof of full vaccination or a recent test to enter public venues such as restaurants, bars, shopping centres, long-distance trains and cinemas.

In the three days following the announcement, nearly three million French people signed up for jabs, according to the government.

But in Saturday's protests, critics -- including fringe far-right politicians -- denounced the government's "tyranny" and called a Macron a "dictator" for the measures, which they view as unfair and discriminatory.

At a demonstration in the southern city of Perpignan several protesters wore yellow stars on their T-shirts, in a controversial bid to compare their plight to the persecution of Jews during World War II.

In Paris, a former member of Macron's parliamentary party, Martine Wonner, urged protesters to "go lay siege to lawmakers, go invade their headquarters, to tell them you do not agree".

The government says it has no choice but to pressure people to get vaccinated as the country faces a fourth wave of cases linked to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The country reported 11,000 daily cases on Saturday, double the number of a week ago.

Health Minister Olivier Veran has said that nine out of 10 newly infected people are unvaccinated.

burs-bpe-adp/cb/jvTwitter

Related Topics

Fire Parliament Vote Twitter France Perpignan Paris Sunday World War Dictator Jew Government Cabinet Million Housing

Recent Stories

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

2 minutes ago

APFMA agrees to launch joint movement against rest ..

2 minutes ago

Head constable killed, one injured in firing incid ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan approves local coronavirus vaccine for emer ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Terminal Jask to Reach 1Mbd Export Cap ..

2 minutes ago

US 2020 Election Polls Full of 'Systematic Errors' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.