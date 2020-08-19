UrduPoint.com
Suspected Attacker Causes Berlin Motorway Crashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A man has caused a series of motorway accidents in Berlin injuring six people, including three seriously, in what German prosecutors Wednesday described as a suspected attack.

Police said the man caused three accidents on the Autobahn 100 in the Tempelhof-Schoeneberg district shortly before seven pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, before claiming that a box in his car contained a "dangerous object".

The 30-year-old Iraqi had targeted motorcyclists in particular in a "quasi hunt", a spokesman for the prosecution told a press conference.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in at least three cases and later today was to face a judge who will decide whether he should be placed in a psychiatric facility.

One of the injured was a firefighter, said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel, adding that he was "dismayed that innocent people have fallen victim to a crime out of nowhere".

German media reported that a motorcyclist was also among the injured.

