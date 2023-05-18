Suspected cholera cases surpass 1,000 in Zimbabwe

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The number of suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe has surpassed 1,000, among which 288 were confirmed and six have died since the latest outbreak on Feb. 12, according to a government release.

"As of May 16, 2023, a cumulative total of 1,017 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory confirmed deaths, 20 suspected cholera deaths and 288 laboratory confirmed cases were reported," the Ministry of Health and Child Care said on Wednesday.

There were 51 people hospitalized for cholera as of May 15, while the national recovery rate stood at 92 percent.

According to the ministry, the capital city Harare is among the country's 17 cholera hotspot districts, and most cases have been reported in the western high-density suburbs where some residents live under unhygienic conditions.

In terms of confirmed cases, Matabeleland South Province is the highest hit with 96, followed by Manicaland Province with 89, then Harare with 80, the government figures show.