Suspected jihadists kill at least 20 in Burkina: officials

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Suspected jihadists killed at least 19 gendarmes and a civilian in an attack early Sunday in northern Burkina Faso, officials said.

The pre-dawn attack targeted a "detachment of the Inata gendarmerie" the army chief of staff said in a statement, while Security Minister Maxime Kone said on national radio that the attack had left 20 dead including a civilian according to a "provisional" toll.