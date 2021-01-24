UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Jihadists Kill Six Mali Soldiers In Twin Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

Suspected jihadists kill six Mali soldiers in twin attacks

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Twin attacks on the army in central Mali overnight killed six soldiers while some 30 suspected jihadists were also left dead in response, the military said Sunday.

The attacks occurred near the border with Burkina Faso at army positions that have been targeted in the past, with a deadly Islamist offensive having begun in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading elsewhere.

"The provisional toll is six dead and 18 wounded" among the soldiers, the army said in a statement, adding that the attacks prompted a response which left "around 30 dead on the terrorist side".

The raids occurred at Boulkessy and Mondoro in the violence-wracked centre of the Sahel country.

The "complex and simultaneous" attacks occurred at around 3:30 am (0330 GMT), the army said, with a local official in Mondoro estimating that the fighting continued for around an hour.

Some 40 motorcycles and a large amount of military gear were seized from the attackers, according to the army.

A number of wounded soldiers were evacuated by helicopter, a medical source said.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Army Mali Burkina Faso Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

2 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

2 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

3 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.