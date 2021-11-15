UrduPoint.com

Suspected Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Mali: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Suspected militants kill 4 soldiers in Mali: army

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Four Malian soldiers were killed by suspected militants Sunday and several others wounded in an attack northeast of the capital Bamako, near the border with Mauritania, the army said on social media.

The soldiers, on post at Guire, in the Nara region, fought off an attack by "an armed terrorist group" said a statement from the army, using a term generally used to refer to militants.

Four soldiers were killed and another 14 wounded, while six of the attackers were also killed, they added.

Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency which first broke out in the north of the country in 2012 before spreading to the centre and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, while the economic impact on one of the world's poorest countries has been devastating.

The violence has continued despite the deployment of international forces, including UN peacekeepers, and French and African forces.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants World Army United Nations Social Media Nara Bamako Burkina Faso Mauritania Niger Border Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

10 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.