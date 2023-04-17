UrduPoint.com

Suspected Militants Kill 42 In Burkina Faso

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Suspected militants kill 42 in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 32 defence volunteers and 10 soldiers have died in suspected militants attacks in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, officials said on Sunday.

A detachment of soldiers and the civilian volunteers "was the target of an attack by unidentified armed men on Saturday... at about 4:00 pm," near Aorema village, the Ouahigouya governorate said in a statement.

The army said the death toll was 40 -- eight soldiers and 32 defence volunteers, adding that "at least 50 terrorists" were "neutralised" in the counter-attack, including a number killed in air strikes.

On Sunday, there was "another attack targeting the military detachment of Kongoussi (Bam province, North Central region)", according to the same source, who reported "two soldiers" killed and "about 20 terrorists neutralised".

The governorate of the northern region said that 33 people wounded in the first attack were "in stable condition" and currently being taken care of in the regional capital.

According to a security source contacted by AFP, the detachment targeted by Saturday's attack was charged with ensuring "the security of the Ouahigouya airfield that was targeted".

"Heavy fighting did indeed take place yesterday (Saturday) night" for "almost two hours," said a local.

He also claimed that "several air strikes targeted positions of suspected jihadists" on Friday.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Died Ouahigouya Bam Same Burkina Faso Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

53 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

58 minutes ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

10 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

10 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.