Suspected Militants Storm Nigeria Army Base

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Suspected militants storm Nigeria army base

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Suspected fighters stormed into a base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state before an aerial bombardment killed their "key commanders", the military said Monday.

Attackers from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) rolled up in a dozen gun trucks at the garrison town of Dikwa late Sunday and dislodged troops after a lengthy battle.

"The terrorists in their numbers... attacked the town... just as the locals prepared to break their Ramazan fast for the day," the military said in a statement.

The soldiers withdrew to nearby Gulumba Gana town "to enable Air Component to engage" the insurgents, said the statement from army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

Troops launched a counter-offensive against the attackers on Monday and "successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa," Yerima said.

"The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders," the statement said.

A military source and residents the militants had attacked the base around 1700 GMT on Sunday and stole weapons.

"The terrorists attacked on two fronts aboard several light trucks mounted with heavy machine guns," a military officer told AFP.

As the militants took control, residents fled into the bush and some reached the town of Ajiri, 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

The aerial bombardment on Monday led to the killing of "several" militants including at least three commanders, said the military officer.

"ISWAP tactical commander Abba Moundou was fatally wounded while Elhajji Gana and Abou Ousman were killed close to Jan Gada, east of Dikwa in the aerial attack," he said.

