Suspected Rocket Attack On Afghan Presidential Palace: Local Media
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:30 AM
Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two rockets were fired Tuesday at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, local media and witnesses reported.
The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT) were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.