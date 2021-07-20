Suspected rocket attack on Afghan presidential palace: local media

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two rockets were fired Tuesday at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, local media and witnesses reported.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT) were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.