UrduPoint.com

Suspects On The Run After Canada Stabbing Rampage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Suspects on the run after Canada stabbing rampage

Ottawa, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Canadian police issued warrants on Monday for the arrest of two fugitives who are the target of a massive manhunt after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded.

The killings in the remote James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province in western Canada are among the deadliest incidents of mass violence to ever hit the nation.

Police have been scouring Saskatchewan and two neighboring provinces for the men, whose motives remain unclear, since early Sunday.

Evan Bray, police chief of provincial capital Regina, said that the two suspects may hiding out in the city -- 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the site of the attack -- after suspected sightings in the area.

They "are still at large, despite relentless efforts" to locate them, Bray said.

"There's a lot of grief. There's a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities," he added, vowing to continue the pursuit until the suspects are caught.

Federal police announced several murder, attempted murder and burglary charges have been laid against the pair, adding that "further charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses." Authorities have released few details of the crimes, except for descriptions of the alleged attackers they say fled in a vehicle.

They have been identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson, aged 30 and 31 respectively, both with black hair and brown eyes.

Myles Sanderson was also wanted for breaching parole. Public broadcaster CBC said he vanished in May after serving part of a five-year sentence for assault and robbery.

In a video address in Ottawa, after ordering the flag on parliament lowered in memory of the victims, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attacks were shocking and heartbreaking.

"This kind of violence has no place in our country," he said. "Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace." Since 2017, Canada has witnessed a rampaging gunman masquerading as a policeman kill 22 people in Nova Scotia, another kill six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque, and a driver of a van kill 11 pedestrians in Toronto.

Residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon spoke of their shock and devastation, and have identified two of the victims as a 77-year-old widower and a 49-year-old mother of two.

Weldon's Diane Shier told the daily Saskatoon Star Phoenix her neighbor -- the widower -- lived with his adult grandson, who hid in the basement and called police.

"It was about 7:30 am. My husband was in the garden. He saw police cars and an ambulance come to town. It's a little town. This is terrible, terrible. We've still got our doors locked, staying inside, not going out," she told the newspaper.

Fellow resident Ruby Works said the killings would haunt the town.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door," Works said.

Another resident, Robert Rush, said he had left his granddaughter at home to go buy a birthday cake for his wife. "I gave her two guns and a bat," he said.

Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said that authorities believe some of the victims were targeted and others were attacked randomly.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron lamented "the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people." In a statement, he blamed "harmful illegal drugs (that) invade our communities" for the destruction.

Blackmore said "maximum" police resources were being deployed for the search for the suspects across Saskatchewan and neighboring Alberta and Manitoba provinces.

"We are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy," she said.

Forensic teams could be seen in broadcast images combing 13 crime scenes in the Indigenous community and Weldon for clues, as the manhunt across a huge region continued.

The Red Cross, meanwhile, told AFP it was helping provide support to victims' families and the affected communities.

Foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, as well as Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent messages of condolences, calling the attack "horrific," "brutal" and "senseless."

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Prime Minister Police Israel Drugs Parliament Canada German Driver Vehicle Wife Robbery Regina Saskatoon Ottawa Toronto Buy Van Phoenix SITE Justin Trudeau May Sunday 2017 Mosque All From

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

8 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

8 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

8 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

9 hours ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.