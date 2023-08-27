Open Menu

Suspended Rubiales 'damaging Image' Of Spanish Football: Iniesta

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Suspended Rubiales 'damaging image' of Spanish football: Iniesta

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta on Sunday added to mounting criticism of the country's suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, saying his forced kiss with Jenni Hermoso after the women's World Cup final was "damaging the image" of Spanish football.

"After what has happened this week I would like to convey my sadness as a person, as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer" at what has happened around "our football and around the Spanish women's national team", Iniesta wrote on his social networks.

"I believe that we cannot tolerate actions like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished such a great milestone as winning a World Cup," added the scorer of the goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 men's final, which gave Spain their first World Cup.

Hermoso said "at no time" did she consent to the kiss on the lips following the 1-0 win in the final against England in Sydney, which Rubiales described as "mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Hermoso and 80 other Spain players, including the entire World Cup squad, said they will not play for the national team until the Spanish football federation (RFEF) "leadership" changes.

The majority of the women's team's coaching staff have also offered their resignations.

On Sunday, the RFEF's Sexual Violence Protection delegate clarified an "investigation process" was underway and that a federation press release on Saturday, responding to Hermoso's union Futpro, was not from her committee.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post on Saturday for 90 days, while the Spanish government are working on their own suspension, which could happen Monday.

"I can't imagine the feeling that all the national team players must be feeling right now seeing how they are not talking about the great tournament they had and the fantastic football they taught us all," continued Iniesta.

"Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has clung on to his position, who has not admitted that his behaviour has been unacceptable and is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world.

"It's a shame that a beautiful story that so many players have built over so many years has been soiled." Criticism for Rubiales has gone far beyond the world of football.

"I stand with Jenni Hermoso," American actress Natalie Portman posted on Instagram.

- 'Complete innocence' - The RFEF responded to FIFA's suspension by saying on Saturday Rubiales will defend himself "so the truth prevails and his complete innocence is proven".

The 46-year-old, however, may face further complications with Spanish media reporting Sunday that the country's administrative court for sport (TAD) will meet on Monday to consider a request from the government to suspend him from his duties as president.

This could last longer than FIFA's 90 days depending on how the court views the government's charges against Rubiales of "very serious offences", a possible "abuse of authority" and "acts that undermine sporting dignity or decorum".

"The only sanctions provided for by the Sports Law are to impose a fine or ineligibility for a period of between two and fifteen years," sports lawyer Toni Roca said in an interview on Spanish public television Sunday.

"We are going to ask the TAD to meet on Monday," said Spain's Minister for Sport, Miquel Iceta, in an interview with daily newspaper El Pais on Saturday.

"If the TAD accepts the government's complaint, we will immediately suspend the president from his duties."The RFEF, under interim president Pedro Rocha, have called a new emergency meeting for Monday between presidents of the regional federations, a source close to the matter told AFP.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Fine FIFA Sydney Rocha Spain Netherlands May Women Sunday Post Media TV All From Government Instagram Court Sad

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous