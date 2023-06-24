Open Menu

Suspense Film "Lost In The Stars" Continues Leading China's Box Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :"Lost in the stars," a domestic suspense crime film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 182.81 million Yuan (around 25.46 million U.S. Dollars) on its second screening day and the second day of this year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

"love Never Ends," a domestic romance, kept the second on Friday's box office chart, gaining 35.05 million yuan on its third screening day.

It was followed by "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, which pocketed approximately 31.82 million yuan on Friday.

