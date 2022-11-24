Sustainable Partnerships Conference Continues for Second Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The two-day Sustainable Partnerships Conference, held by the Ministry of education in Riyadh under the auspices of the Minister of Education, started it second day with the participation of a number of ministers and their deputies, and local and international heads of sectors, institutions, companies, experts and academics.

The scientific program for the second day of the conference includes several discussion panels and lectures that addressed energy and national trends in research and innovation, supporting innovations in the digital transformation process and creating an enabling environment for all sectors to realize the Saudi Vision 2030.

The event also tackles the role of strategic and international partnerships in universities and research institutions, the integration of the research and innovation system into technology commercialization, as well as major projects and the development of transport and logistics services.

The second day of the conference witnessed a revision by researchers at research and innovation centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's universities and other institutions, and efforts exerted by scientific research and innovation in the production and development of knowledge between industrial and development sectors for the growth and sustainability of the national economy through several workshops.

The conference is accompanied by an exhibition of promising technologies and innovations with the participation of Saudi universities and the most prominent national companies, where more than 1,000 research products and industrial models of universities were showcased, in addition to success stories of prosperous partnerships between universities and government sectors.