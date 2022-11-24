UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Partnerships Conference Continues For Second Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sustainable Partnerships Conference Continues for Second Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The two-day Sustainable Partnerships Conference, held by the Ministry of education in Riyadh under the auspices of the Minister of Education, started it second day with the participation of a number of ministers and their deputies, and local and international heads of sectors, institutions, companies, experts and academics.

The scientific program for the second day of the conference includes several discussion panels and lectures that addressed energy and national trends in research and innovation, supporting innovations in the digital transformation process and creating an enabling environment for all sectors to realize the Saudi Vision 2030.

The event also tackles the role of strategic and international partnerships in universities and research institutions, the integration of the research and innovation system into technology commercialization, as well as major projects and the development of transport and logistics services.

The second day of the conference witnessed a revision by researchers at research and innovation centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's universities and other institutions, and efforts exerted by scientific research and innovation in the production and development of knowledge between industrial and development sectors for the growth and sustainability of the national economy through several workshops.

The conference is accompanied by an exhibition of promising technologies and innovations with the participation of Saudi universities and the most prominent national companies, where more than 1,000 research products and industrial models of universities were showcased, in addition to success stories of prosperous partnerships between universities and government sectors.

Related Topics

Technology Education Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Event All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

9 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

18 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

18 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.