UrduPoint.com

Suter Confirms Swiss Dominance With Olympic Downhill Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Suter confirms Swiss dominance with Olympic downhill gold

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Corinne Suter confirmed Switzerland's alpine skiing dominance at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday when she streaked to victory in the women's downhill for the country's fourth gold in the mountains.

The 27-year-old world champion clocked 1min 31.87sec down the "Rock" course in Yanqing, finishing 0.16sec ahead of defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy, whose silver capped a remarkable return to form after she injured her knee in a crash last month.

A second Italian, Nadia Delago, claimed bronze, 0.57sec adrift of Suter.

Suter's win followed gold-medal showings by teammate Lara Gut-Behrami in the women's super-G, and Marco Odermatt and Beat Feuz in the men's giant slalom and downhill respectively.

Gut-Behrami, who has also won giant slalom bronze in these Games, had complained of fatigue coming into the downhill and it showed as she limped through the line 2.16sec off the pace.

"That's sport," said Gut-Behrami, adding that she was "happy" with her Olympics. "It doesn't take much to be slow. I was a little bit too hard on my skis.

"I tried to improve my speed, but it didn't happen." Turning to Suter, Gut-Behrami said: "She's always been consistent and has worked so hard.

"Since the world championships in Are in 2019 she has found the right way: great speed and aggressivity, and great feelings. And she is getting medals at big events." After skiing out of her favoured events of the slalom and giant slalom, American Mikaela Shiffrin enjoyed a rare outing in the ultimate speed event, with one eye on Thursday's alpine combined, which incorporates a downhill followed by a slalom.

Shiffrin attacked, as she had done in training, but ultimately finished well off the pace as the out-and-out downhillers showcased their expertise.

Czech cross-code star Ester Ledecka had failed in her bid to claim a back-to-back Olympic super-G title just days after she retained her snowboard parallel giant slalom title, eventually finishing fifth.

And her downhill was quickly over as she skied wide on one turn, a mistake that cost her two seconds.

"That's skiing, one little mistake and it's like this," said Ledecka.

"It doesn't feel very nice, but that's sport, that's part of the game, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."Germany's Kira Weidle had impressed in the two training runs, but the world silver medallist was disappointed after finishing 0.14sec off the podium in fourth.

Related Topics

Injured World Sofia Beijing Nice Alpine Italy Switzerland Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

1 hour ago
 NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

8 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

10 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>