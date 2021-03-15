UrduPoint.com
Suu Kyi To Face Court After Bloodiest Day In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Suu Kyi to face court after bloodiest day in Myanmar

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to appear in court on Monday, after dozens of people were killed in the bloodiest day since a military coup more than six weeks ago.

At least 44 protesters were killed on Sunday as security forces cracked down on anti-coup demonstrations, taking the total death toll to more than 120, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

Protesters demanding the release of Suu Kyi and the restoration of democracy have taken to the streets across Myanmar every day for around six weeks despite the junta's increasingly forceful attempts to quell the dissent.

Sunday saw violent clashes between security forces and protesters and the torching of several Chinese-owned factories in a textile-producing district of Yangon, as many protesters believe Beijing to be supportive of the coup.

The AAPP on Monday said six more deaths had been confirmed to add to an overnight toll of 38, making Sunday the deadliest single day since the coup.

- Court hearing held up -

