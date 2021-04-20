UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suzuki Commits To MotoGP Until 2026

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Suzuki commits to MotoGP until 2026

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Reigning champions Suzuki announced on Tuesday that they had become the latest team to extend their deal to race in MotoGP, saying they had committed until the 2026 season.

"An agreement has been signed with series promoter Dorna to renew their involvement in the MotoGP World Championship for the period ranging from the 2022 season to the 2026 season," Suzuki and Dorna said in a statement.

Suzuki follows fellow manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Ducati and KTM as well as several independent teams in signing up for the 2022 to 2026 seasons.

Suzuki first raced in the MotoGP equivalent in 1974, dropped out in 2011 and returned in 2015.

Last year, the Japanese manufacturer took the team title as Spaniard Joan Mir won the riders' competition with his compatriot Alex Rins third.

After three races this season, Mir is fifth in the riders' standings and Rins seventh. Suzuki are second in the team standings.

The next race is at Jerez in Spain on May 2.

Related Topics

World Honda Spain May 2015 From Agreement Suzuki Race

Recent Stories

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

3 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

5 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

7 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.