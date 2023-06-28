SVH enables pilgrim to perform Hajj after suffering heart attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A medical team specialized in cardiology from the Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) helped a 55-year-old pilgrim from Bangladesh to perform Hajj after having had a severe heart attack.

The pilgrim suffered from severe pain in the chest and was transferred to King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah where he was diagnosed with a severe stroke in the coronary artery and weakness in the heart muscle, which necessitated a catheter; he was then fitted with three stents.

Less than 24 hours after he woke up, his case was transferred to Seha Virtual Hospital, where his health condition was assessed and it was decided that his condition could be further monitored remotely and he can continue to perform the Hajj rituals.