Svitolina climbs to fifth after Chicago triumph

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Elina Svitolina moved up one place to fifth in the WTA rankings released Monday after securing her first title of the season at the inaugural Chicago Women's Open.

Svitolina traded places with Sofia Kenin, who has pulled out of the US Open that begins Monday after recently testing positive for Covid-19, in the only change to the top 25 led by Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit jumped two spots to 28th following her victory in Cleveland at the weekend.

WTA rankings as of August 30: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10185 pts 2.

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7010 3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6666 4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5530 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5210 (+1) 6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5030 (-1) 7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4537 8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4461 9. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4273 10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4210 11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4170 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4170 13. Simona Halep (ROM) 3881 14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3489 15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3420 16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3330 17. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3245 18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3210 19. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3160 20. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3083 /lrb/mw/gj