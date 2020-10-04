UrduPoint.com
Svitolina Into Third Roland Garros Quarter-final

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Svitolina into third Roland Garros quarter-final

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Third seed Elina Svitolina reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the third time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Svitolina, the only seed left in her half of the draw following the defeat earlier of top seed Simona Halep, will face either Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi­ finals.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

