Svitolina into third Roland Garros quarter-final

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Third seed Elina Svitolina reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the third time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Svitolina, the only seed left in her half of the draw following the defeat earlier of top seed Simona Halep, will face either Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi­ finals.