Svitolina into top five in WTA rankings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Elina Svitolina of Ukraine moved into the top five in the latest WTA rankings published Monday, displacing American Sofia Kenin a week before Wimbledon starts.

Recently crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova slipped two places to 17th while Swiss Belinda Bencic is once again on the cusp of the top ten after her run to the grasscourt final in Berlin.

Ashleigh Barty retains the top rank ahead of Naomi Osaka, who will miss Wimbledon and hence an opportunity to close the gap.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7875 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7346 3.

Simona Halep (ROM) 6330 4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835 (+1) 6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5640 (-1) 7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5266 8. Serena Williams (USA) 4931 9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4430 10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4285 11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4205 (+1) 12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4115 (-1) 13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4045 14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3880 (+2) 15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3840 (-1) 16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3685 (+1) 17. Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE) 3683 (-2) 18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 348019. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 330020. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3220