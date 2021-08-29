UrduPoint.com

Svitolina, Kontaveit Claim WTA Titles In US Open Warm-ups

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Svitolina, Kontaveit claim WTA titles in US Open warm-ups

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Elina Svitolina and Anett Kontaveit capped their US Open preparations with victories Saturday in tune-up tournaments laid on by the WTA in the US Midwest.

Ukraine's Svitolina, the top seed in the hardcourt tournament in Chicago, held off France's Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4.

In Cleveland, Ohio, second-seeded Kontaveit beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to claim her second career title in her ninth championship match appearance.

Estonia's Kontaveit ended a run of five straight finals without a victory.

She capitalized on both of her break point chances, firing 25 winners with just 15 unforced errors.

Begu belted 27 winners, but couldn't overcome 25 unforced errors.

In Chicago, Svitolina captured the 16th WTA title of her career and her first since the claycourt tournament in Strasbourg almost a year ago.

In a match that saw 10 breaks of serve, Svitolina converted all six break chances she had, breaking Cornet one last time with a backhand winner to the baseline on championship point.

All four of Saturday's finalists now head to New York for the US Open that starts on Monday.

Svitolina is seeded fifth in the final Grand Slam of the year and will open against Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino.

Related Topics

Firing France Strasbourg Cleveland Chicago New York All Top US Open

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th August 2021

26 minutes ago
 DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

8 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

8 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.