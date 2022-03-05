UrduPoint.com

Svitolina Out Of WTA Monterrey

March 05, 2022

Svitolina out of WTA Monterrey

Monterrey, Mexico, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the WTA Monterrey tournament on Friday, losing in three sets to Colombia's Camila Osorio.

Svitolina -- who had vowed to donate all of her prize money from the tournament to the Ukrainian military after Russia's invasion of her homeland -- looked to be cruising into the semi-finals after taking the first set 6-1.

But fifth seed Osorio roared back to level before recovering from a double break down to win the third set on a tie-break to seal a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

Svitolina's exit marked the end of an emotional tournament for the world number 15.

Svitolina had initially vowed to boycott her first-round match after being drawn against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

But a decision from the WTA and ATP Tours ruling that Russian players must compete under a neutral banner -- rather than the Russian flag -- saw Svitolina compete as planned, defeating Potapova 6-2, 6-1.

In other games on Friday, Spanish sixth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz beat fourth-seeded compatriot Sara Sorribes 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia meanwhile beat the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

