UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Says She's On The Right Path For Slam Glory

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Svitolina says she's on the right path for Slam glory

Brisbane, Australia, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Elina Svitolina believes the progress she made in 2019 will help her achieve her ultimate goal of becoming the first Ukranian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Speaking ahead of the season-opening Brisbane International, the 25-year-old insisted she was ready to take the next step after promising so much over the past five years.

Svitolina has long been touted as a future major champion, but despite reaching a career-high world ranking of three and winning 13 titles on the WTA tour, until 2019 she had never reached the semi-final stage at a Grand Slam.

However, last year she made the semi-finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open and she said this showed she was on the right path.

"Making semi-finals definitely brought me the belief that I could take one step further," she said.

"I had the chance to play on the biggest stages and that gave me lots of confidence at that particular point." Svitolina had a mixed year in 2019. Although she also made the decider at November's WTA Finals, where she fell to world number one Ashleigh Barty, she also failed to win a title for the first time since 2012.

"I think maybe 2019 was tough because there were more sad moments, I would say. But also, it's tough to really understand what's going on because the year is very long," she said.

"You have to lose almost every single week, so you have to take lots of positives somehow, and that's, I think, what I learned from the past year, that you have to stay really positive in even bad moments and try to move forward." Svitolina has brought former men's number eight Marcos Baghdatis onto her coaching team to assist Andrew Bettles in a bid to give her game an extra dimension.

"As an ex-player he sees the game from his point and it's something different that I was looking for to add into my game," Svitolina said.

"For sure we improved massively with Andy for the past years I've been working with him and he knows me very, very well.

"(But) for me it's important to add the small things that can improve my game and that's what I'm looking for."Svitolina, who won the Brisbane title in 2018, will open her 2020 campaign against American Danielle Collins.

Related Topics

World Brisbane Progress Turkish Lira November Women 2018 2019 2020 From Wimbledon US Open Sad

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

9 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

9 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

9 hours ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.