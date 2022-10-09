UrduPoint.com

SW China Kicks Off Construction On Major Ultra-high Voltage Power Project

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The State Grid has started the construction of an ultra-high voltage alternating current project in southwest China, the Science and Technology Daily reported Sunday.

This 1,000 kilovolt (KV) power project covers four substations in Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, the report noted, adding that the transformation capacity will reach 24 million KVA.

The project is anticipated to be operational by 2025 summer, and it will elevate the maximum altitude of the ultra-high voltage transmission to more than 4,700 meters upon completion.

To protect the environment, the technical research team from the State Grid has designed and optimized the construction plan to significantly reduce the amount of earthwork excavation.

They also upgraded the construction techniques in mountainous and forest areas to substantially reduce deforestation.

The project will be able to transmit more than 35 billion kWh of clean electricity annually and will play a significant role in building a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system.

The electricity demand is predicted to grow rapidly in Sichuan and Chongqing. It is estimated that in 2025, the maximum load of the two regions will exceed 89 million kW and 35.5 million kW, respectively, increasing by 10.5 and 44.31 percent compared with 2020.

