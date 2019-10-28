UrduPoint.com
Swansea Win Wales Derby As Bristol Earn Late Point In Championship

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Swansea claimed the south Wales bragging rights against Cardiff with a 1-0 win as Bristol hit a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Wigan on Sunday.

England Under-21 defender Ben Wilmot's first senior goal midway through the first half settled a full-blooded Championship clash at the Liberty Stadium.

The 19-year-old centre-half, on loan from Watford, made his first league start for Swansea after Joe Rodon had failed a fitness test and his header took Steve Cooper's side back into the play-off places.

Swansea were the superior side throughout and should have won more comfortably, with Cardiff producing a flat performance out of character with the passion of their manager Neil Warnock.

Swansea quickly settled into their passing rhythm and their pressure was rewarded in the 24th minute when they worked a short-corner routine and Wayne Routledge crossed for the unmarked Wilmot to power his header home.

The pattern remained the same after the restart with Swansea bossing midfield and breaking quickly, though Cardiff finally stirred from their slumber, with Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saving twice in as many minutes.

Pedro Pereira's 86th-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Bristol City against Wigan after Chey Dunkley's two goals looked to have earned victory for the Latics at Ashton Gate.

City took a 39th-minute lead through Andreas Weimann's low drive, but were pegged back five minutes later by Dunkley's fierce shot following a corner.

The centre-back struck again shortly after half-time, heading in another Joe Williams corner, only for Pereira to nod in a Niclas Eliasson corner four minutes from time.

"The only real positive today was that, just like against Charlton in midweek, we kept going to the very end," said Bristol boss Lee Johnson, whose side are sixth in the table.

"The truth is that we are so badly hit by injuries and the suspension to Famara Diedhiou that the team I put out had to be at their very best to beat a Wigan side I respect a lot."

