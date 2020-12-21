UrduPoint.com
Sweden Blocks Travel From Denmark Over New Virus Strain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Sweden on Monday announced it was barring travellers from neighbouring Denmark after a new mutation of the coronavirus, first seen in the UK, was reported in the country.

"The new mutated virus has also been confirmed in Denmark and some other countries.

But Denmark has also had an increased spread lately and elected to close down for example all shopping malls during Christmas and the holidays. There is an obvious risk that Danes will be tempted to cross over to Sweden to shop for Christmas presents or spend time in Malmo for instance," home affairs minister Mikael Damberg told a press conference.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

