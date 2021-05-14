UrduPoint.com
Sweden Charges Afghan Man Over March Stabbing Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Swedish prosecutors on Friday charged a 22-year-old Afghan man with attempted murder for attacking seven people with a knife two months ago.

On March 3, police started receiving calls about attacks in central Vetlanda, a town home to some 13,000 in the south of Sweden.

Public prosecutor Adam Rullman said the man, who arrived in Sweden in 2016, had not been able to give any "reasonable or clear explanation for his actions" following his arrest.

Seven men between the ages of 35 and 75 were wounded, with four receiving life threatening injuries.

"The suspected perpetrator has had periods of mental illness that deteriorated in the time leading up to the act," Rullman said.

"Nothing has emerged in the investigation that indicates the deeds were planned. There is no connection between the victims and the suspect. Everything indicates that the victims were chosen at random," he said.

The trial is expected to begin on May 21 and last three days, the Prosecution Authority said.

