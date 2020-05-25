UrduPoint.com
Sweden Coronavirus Deaths Pass 4,000: Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sweden coronavirus deaths pass 4,000: health authorities

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Sweden on Monday said its number of coronavirus deaths passed the 4,000 mark, after gaining international attention for its softer approach to the disease than many of its European neighbours.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said it had recorded 4,029 deaths and 33,843 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country of some 10.3 million inhabitants, with 90 percent of the deceased over the age of 70.

