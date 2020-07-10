UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden, Denmark Step Out Of The Shadows As EU's Frugals

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Sweden, Denmark step out of the shadows as EU's frugals

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Normally perceived as team players, Sweden and Denmark have found themselves playing the unaccustomed role of outliers in EU politics, blocking the widely backed COVID-19 recovery plan.

Part of the so-called "frugal four", the two Scandinavian countries are part of the last holdouts in passing a massive stimulus plan for the EU countries whose economies have been ravaged by the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Until now we have been hiding behind the Brits and broadly people have seen Denmark as a nice, compliant country to EU law, but now the truth comes out," Marlene Wind, professor of political science at the University of Copenhagen told AFP.

Neighbouring Sweden, which joined the EU in 1995, has also mostly looked for pragmatic solutions and not made too much noise at summits.

But it too joined the Netherlands and Austria, and the four are expected to make their opposition clear at the special European Council meeting on July 17 and 18, when the post-COVID-19 recovery plan is on the agenda.

The plan, backed in particular by Berlin and Paris, requires unanimous approval to be adopted.

European Council president Charles Michel was due to present a "negotiation box" on Thursday or Friday, with proposed figures that will serve as a basis for negotiations.

Related Topics

Nice Paris Berlin Brits Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark July Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

7 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

8 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

8 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.