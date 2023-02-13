UrduPoint.com

Sweden Discards 8.5 Mln Doses COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Sweden discards 8.5 mln doses COVID-19 vaccines

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:Sweden has discarded nearly 8.5 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.

The discarded doses equal to about 20 percent of vaccine doses Sweden has procured, according to Swedish Public Health Agency's statistics, Radio Sweden reported.

Richard Bergstrom, Sweden's former national vaccine coordinator, told Radio Sweden that the total value of the discarded doses was 1.5 billion Swedish kronor (143 million U.S. Dollars).

The main reason for doses being discarded was the fact that individuals had not had their booster doses as expected, Bergstrom explained.

"The bulk is doses that people have chosen not to take, in other words, the third, fourth, or fifth (booster) dose. These were already purchased and now have to be destructed," said Bergstrom.

As of Thursday, 88.2 percent of all individuals aged 18 or over have received at least one dose, while 86.4 percent have received two doses or more, Swedish Public Health Agency's statistics show.

Related Topics

Sweden Sunday Media All Billion Million

Recent Stories

realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

46 minutes ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

46 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

2 hours ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.